Devon Energy (DVN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $3.6665 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. Devon Energy has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $44.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,039,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,632,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

