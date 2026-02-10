QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Heather Ace Sells 3,200 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) EVP Heather Ace sold 3,200 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2%

QCOM stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $167.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

