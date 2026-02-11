Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.1150.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

