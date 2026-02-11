Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,115,908 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 6,002,126 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,580,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,580,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEGG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Lottery.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lottery.com in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lottery.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Lottery.com Trading Up 17.2%

Shares of SEGG opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. Lottery.com has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 2,270.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: SEGG) operates a digital platform designed to streamline lottery participation by enabling users to purchase entries into state-regulated lotteries via mobile devices or the web. The company’s flagship mobile application and website serve as a gateway for consumers to participate in Powerball®, Mega Millions® and a range of other national and regional lottery drawings. Through partnerships with lottery providers, Lottery.com handles ticket procurement, secure storage and digital delivery of scanned tickets, offering a convenient alternative to traditional retail purchase.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Addison, Texas, Lottery.com has expanded its footprint beyond the United States, exploring opportunities in international markets such as Mexico and select European jurisdictions.

