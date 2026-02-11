Short Interest in SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW) Expands By 5,710.3%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,425 shares, an increase of 5,710.3% from the January 15th total of 145 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,254 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SDAWW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. SunCar Technology Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.31.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Ltd is a Cayman Islands holding company that develops, manufactures and sells new energy smart vehicles in China. Through its PRC subsidiaries, the company integrates design, research and development, production and sales of low-speed electric vehicles, including passenger micro-cars, commercial vans and specialized light electric vehicles for applications such as last-mile delivery and campus transportation.

Headquartered in Kunshan, Jiangsu Province, SunCar serves customers across multiple regions of the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.