Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 1241999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 266,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,133.65. The trade was a 8.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 22,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

