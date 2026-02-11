Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 258,211 shares, a growth of 845.6% from the January 15th total of 27,307 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,296,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,296,084 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

Revelation Biosciences stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Revelation Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $54.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Revelation Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Revelation Biosciences by 214.7% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 207,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141,262 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revelation Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

