Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 573 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the January 15th total of 6,564 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,384 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,384 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $3.59.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDW) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target the RAS signaling pathway. The company’s scientific approach centers on designing molecules that selectively inhibit mutant RAS proteins and key regulators of RAS-driven cancers, with the goal of addressing tumor types that have historically been resistant to targeted therapies.

Revolution Medicines has advanced multiple pipeline candidates into clinical trials, including RMC-4630, a selective SHP2 inhibitor, and RMC-6236, an oral pan-RAS inhibitor designed to block signaling from multiple RAS mutants.

