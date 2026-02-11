B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Up 271.8% in January

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,383 shares, an increase of 271.8% from the January 15th total of 2,524 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 38,641 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of RILYG opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026

The B. Riley Financial, Inc 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 are unsecured senior notes issued by B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, and are scheduled to mature on September 15, 2026. As senior obligations, they rank equally with all of the company’s existing and future senior unsecured debt and are guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad range of advisory and financing services to corporate and individual clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.