Short Interest in SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS) Grows By 1,608.3%

SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,373 shares, an increase of 1,608.3% from the January 15th total of 1,017 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Select Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Select Small Cap ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in SEI Select Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SEIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory owned about 0.17% of SEI Select Small Cap ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SEI Select Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIS stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. SEI Select Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $422.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.78.

SEI Select Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About SEI Select Small Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is an increase from SEI Select Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th.

The SEI Select Small Cap ETF (SEIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in small-cap US stocks. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers. SEIS was launched on Jul 31, 2024 and is issued by SEI.

