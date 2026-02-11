SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 126,359 shares, a growth of 285.3% from the January 15th total of 32,799 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 332,189 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get SHF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SHF stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SHF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SHF in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

SHF Stock Performance

Shares of SHFS stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.90. SHF has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.