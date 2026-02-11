Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR) Grows By 763.0%

RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,818 shares, a growth of 763.0% from the January 15th total of 1,717 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,781 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance
RFAIR stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.24.
The company’s sponsor and management team bring experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, though specific leadership details have not been widely disclosed.
