Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 130,143 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,143 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.43% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RLY stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $35.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies. RLY was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

