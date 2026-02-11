QV Investors Inc. Sells 5,220 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon’s connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long‑term monetization of Project Kuiper. Article Title

FCC cleared Amazon to deploy an extra 4,500 LEO internet satellites (bringing its constellation to ~7,700). That expands Amazon’s connectivity footprint, enables more enterprise and edge services tied to AWS and partners, and supports long‑term monetization of Project Kuiper. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring‑revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers. Article Title

Amazon is discussing an AI content marketplace to let publishers license material to AI developers — a potential new recurring‑revenue channel and a defensive move in AI data licensing disputes. This could boost AWS/Marketplace monetization if executed with publishers. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer‑term upside case despite short‑term pain. Article Title

Bank of America and other bulls argue AWS capex will generate attractive returns as AI demand accelerates; that narrative supports a longer‑term upside case despite short‑term pain. Positive Sentiment: Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts. Article Title

Amazon disclosed a >5% stake in Beta Technologies (via its Climate Pledge Fund), which lifted Beta shares — a sign Amazon continues strategic minority investments in climate/transportation startups that could tie into logistics or sustainability efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon One Medical launched a beta “Health Insights” feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact. Article Title

Amazon One Medical launched a beta “Health Insights” feature to help patients interpret lab results — product expansion in healthcare but limited immediate revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance‑based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans. Article Title

Astera Labs granted Amazon a strategic performance‑based warrant investment — another small strategic stake that aligns supply chain/semiconductor partnerships with AWS hardware plans. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched “Pay by Bank” in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near‑term revenue impact. Article Title

Amazon launched “Pay by Bank” in the U.K., expanding payment options for customers — incremental merchant/payment strategy news with modest near‑term revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price‑target trims and near‑term sell‑pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Article Title

Market focus remains on the Feb. 5 Q4 print: slight EPS miss, heavy $200B 2026 capex for AI/data centers and higher depreciation — which spooked investors and led to multiple analyst price‑target trims and near‑term sell‑pressure. That macro reaction is the primary driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: High insider selling and elevated options activity (many calls) have raised short‑term governance/flow concerns for some investors, adding to volatility. Article Title

Amazon.com stock opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Fifty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.91.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total transaction of $583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

