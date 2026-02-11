Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Up 343.9% in January

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,366 shares, a growth of 343.9% from the January 15th total of 533 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,366 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGCP opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REGCP) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company focuses on daily-need and necessity-based retail, targeting properties that serve as community hubs for food, health and service tenants.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency has built a portfolio of more than 400 properties across key U.S. markets, including Southern California, Texas, the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

Featured Stories

