Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.0365 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 55511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swatch Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

The Swatch Group is a Switzerland-based watchmaking conglomerate that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of wristwatch and jewelry brands spanning entry-level fashion watches to high-end mechanical timepieces. Its stable of brands includes global names across multiple price segments, and the company is active in retail, wholesale and after-sales services. In addition to finished watches, Swatch Group produces key watch components and complete movements, supplying both its own brands and other firms in the industry.

Manufacturing and technical competence are central to the company’s operations.

