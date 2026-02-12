25,339 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,792.48. This represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,106,836. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.11.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

