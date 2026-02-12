Cibc World Market Inc. Has $24.34 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $24,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,064.50.

FIX stock opened at $1,335.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,057.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $900.53. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,364.95.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

