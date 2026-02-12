Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $258,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $118.17 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $135.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $138.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.