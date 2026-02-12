Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,312 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,999,049.40. This trade represents a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 348,344 shares of company stock valued at $36,259,555 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Schwab posted an earnings beat, revenue growth and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength. MarketBeat Earnings & Stats

Schwab posted an earnings beat, revenue growth and set FY‑2026 EPS guidance, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: The firm announced a higher quarterly dividend (raising the payout), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat: Dividend News

The firm announced a higher quarterly dividend (raising the payout), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor optimism and momentum pushed SCHW to fresh highs earlier this week, showing demand that could help stabilize the stock if AI fears subside. Yahoo: Investors’ Optimism

Recent investor optimism and momentum pushed SCHW to fresh highs earlier this week, showing demand that could help stabilize the stock if AI fears subside. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster is publicly downplaying AI risk and describing current uses of AI at Schwab, which may reassure some investors but hasn’t yet reversed the market reaction. MSN: CEO on AI

CEO Rick Wurster is publicly downplaying AI risk and describing current uses of AI at Schwab, which may reassure some investors but hasn’t yet reversed the market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Wurster reiterated that AI will augment, not replace, wealth managers in a Bloomberg interview — helpful context but short‑term market reaction remains driven by competitive headlines. Bloomberg Interview

Wurster reiterated that AI will augment, not replace, wealth managers in a Bloomberg interview — helpful context but short‑term market reaction remains driven by competitive headlines. Negative Sentiment: The immediate catalyst for today’s decline: a new AI product from fintech firms (cited across outlets) sparked fears of fee compression and client flows away from traditional wealth managers, triggering a sectorwide sell‑off that hit Schwab. FT: Brokerage shares slide

The immediate catalyst for today’s decline: a new AI product from fintech firms (cited across outlets) sparked fears of fee compression and client flows away from traditional wealth managers, triggering a sectorwide sell‑off that hit Schwab. Negative Sentiment: High‑profile insider sales (Chairman Walter Bettinger and Director Christopher Dodds sold large blocks at ~$104) are being highlighted in the press and can amplify negative sentiment even if buys/sells follow personal liquidity plans. SEC Form 4 (Bettinger)

High‑profile insider sales (Chairman Walter Bettinger and Director Christopher Dodds sold large blocks at ~$104) are being highlighted in the press and can amplify negative sentiment even if buys/sells follow personal liquidity plans. Negative Sentiment: A former Schwab employee was found guilty of fraud and identity theft — a reputational/operational item to monitor, though it appears isolated and unlikely to drive long‑term fundamentals. Yahoo: Ex‑employee guilty

NYSE SCHW opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.18%.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

