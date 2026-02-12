Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Holdings Reduced by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,947 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Peak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,262 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,322 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,495,000 after purchasing an additional 763,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,206,000 after acquiring an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $204.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.72.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

