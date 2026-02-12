Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $22.69 Million Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Zoom Communications worth $22,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Communications during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $6,070,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,212.28. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 256,467 shares of company stock worth $21,821,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

