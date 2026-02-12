Caprock Group LLC Invests $3.90 Million in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 119,083 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $2,265,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $337,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Atb Cormark Cm upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of B stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $54.69.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.89%.

Stifel raised its price target sharply to C$95 and issued a Buy rating — a strong bullish, high‑conviction call that can attract momentum and institutional attention given the size of the revision.

ATB Cormark upgraded Barrick to a "moderate buy" — another analyst upgrade supporting demand from discretionary investors and funds that follow analyst sentiment.

Barrick's plan to IPO/top-list North American gold assets (and recast leadership) is being widely reported — an IPO or carve‑out can materially change how the market values North American operations (separating growth/risk profiles, unlocking hidden value). This restructuring narrative is a primary driver of the re‑rating.

Barrick named new board members — governance refresh that typically accompanies major strategic moves (IPOs/spin‑offs) and can reassure investors about execution capacity.

Citi raised its price target to $48 but kept a Neutral rating — the PT bump is supportive, but the maintained Neutral suggests caution that upside may be measured until strategy execution (IPO/spin‑off) and operational metrics are clearer.

Reports that Barrick is considering a formal spin‑off of North American operations indicate a major strategic shift — value‑creative if executed, but timing, tax/structuring details and market appetite remain uncertain. Investors should watch formal announcements and timelines.

Newmont publicly urged Barrick to improve output in Nevada — operational shortfalls or public pressure from a large partner can weigh on sentiment and highlight execution risk in a core region. Track Nevada production updates and any management responses.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

