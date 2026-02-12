Caprock Group LLC Invests $3.36 Million in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.Corning’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $641,611.50. The trade was a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 92,573 shares of company stock valued at $10,840,441 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Corning from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corning from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Corning reported strong 2025 results and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta AI fiber deal that directly boosts demand for its optical fiber and cable business — the headline driver behind the rally. The earnings release also showed revenue growth and an EPS beat that supports the upside.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share (payable Mar 30; record Feb 27), which reinforces shareholder returns as the company scales sales into AI/telecom projects.

Market commentary highlights Corning's "AI moment," with inflows into funds owning GLW as investors reposition toward AI infrastructure beneficiaries. This momentum helps amplify the stock reaction to the Meta deal and earnings.

Analysts have been raising targets and reiterating buy/outperform views after results (Mizuho, JPMorgan upgrades noted), but consensus price targets still vary; the stock's valuation sits well above historical norms, reflecting future-growth expectations.

Multiple insiders (COO Avery Nelson III, EVP Lewis Steverson and Eric Musser) sold shares in early February. Large insider sales can be perceived negatively even if they're routine or for diversification/liquidity.

Steverson's significant reduction in holdings was disclosed and may be noted by short-term traders.

Eric Musser sold 15,000 shares; another insider sale that could draw attention despite the stronger company fundamentals.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

