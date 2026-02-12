Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $63.72 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $240.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.57 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $241.26.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.