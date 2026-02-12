Caprock Group LLC Invests $4.05 Million in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,900. This trade represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, with a total value of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 962 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,152.58. This represents a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have bought 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,737.75 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,210.72 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,539.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,845.68. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,499.00 to $4,076.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,234.00 to $4,274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,650.00 price target (down previously from $4,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,271.25.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

