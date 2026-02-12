Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $49.28 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $155.67 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $656.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Mizuho raised its price target on XOM to $140 (from $132) after Exxon's Q4 report, updating estimates though keeping a Neutral rating — a near-term supportive analyst revision.

Longer-term bullish coverage highlights Exxon's stronger refining margins, lower upstream costs and efficiency gains, supporting expectations for continued cash flow and dividend support.

Company moves to expand international shale while reaffirming shareholder returns — growth + capital-return mix reassures income-focused and total-return investors.

Zacks and other outlets note XOM trades at a premium on EV/EBITDA vs. peers, suggesting upside may be limited absent multiple expansion or stronger oil prices — useful context for entry timing.

Market commentary asks whether recent sector leadership and XOM's one‑year rally leave the stock still attractively priced — a framing piece rather than a company-specific catalyst.

Exxon warned EU methane rules could materially raise crude import costs (estimated ~13% increase to refiners' oil costs), highlighting regulatory risk that could pressure margins in Europe.

An Exxon VP disclosed a sale of 3,230 shares (filed with the SEC); insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors even if driven by personal reasons.

Analysts and research houses flag the risk that softer WTI/crude prices would hurt upstream earnings despite Exxon's cost advantages — a direct earnings sensitivity to oil-price moves.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

