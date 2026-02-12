Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blackstone significantly increased its stake in AI startup Anthropic to roughly $1 billion, giving BX bigger exposure to high‑growth generative AI opportunities that could boost future fee‑earning businesses and valuation upside if the AI platform scales. Blackstone boosts stake in AI startup Anthropic to about $1 billion, source says
- Positive Sentiment: Reports say Brookfield is in talks to buy Blackstone’s Fidere business for about $1.2 billion — a potential asset sale that could crystallize value, free capital for higher‑return deployments or shareholder returns, and de‑risk the portfolio. Brookfield in talks to buy Blackstone’s Fidere for $1.2 bln, Expansion reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights BX shifting capital toward data centers and healthtech — sectors with secular demand but mixed near‑term valuations; this signals strategic focus on growth themes but also highlights valuation sensitivity across new investments. Blackstone Targets Data Centers And Healthtech As Valuation Signals Mixed
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and press pieces are re‑framing Blackstone’s story as it shifts away from legacy segments and leans into buyouts, AI, real assets and net‑asset monetizations — useful for long‑term thesis but not an immediate catalyst on its own. What Analysts Think Is Quietly Reshaping The Blackstone (BX) Story Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor resources — a Zacks comparison of XP vs BX and a Seeking Alpha transcript of BX’s Bank of America presentation — provide valuation context and management commentary but contain no single market‑moving surprise. XP or BX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? Blackstone Inc. (BX) Presents at Bank of America Financial Services Conference 2026 Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Founder Steve Schwarzman’s high‑profile philanthropic plans (focus on culture, education and AI) are notable for governance/PR but are unlikely to materially change near‑term financials. Blackstone Founder Steve Schwarzman Aims to Build a Top 10 Private Foundation
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target on BX from $185 to $161 while keeping a Buy rating — the downgrade trims upside in sell‑side expectations and can pressure the stock in the short term despite the maintained positive stance. Jefferies adjusts price target on Blackstone to 161 from 185; maintains buy rating
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $190.09.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.61%.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 384,468 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,525,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,818,293.17. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.
Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.
