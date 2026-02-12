Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $185.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Blackstone from $178.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $133.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,610. This trade represents a 99.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 384,468 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 16,525,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,818,293.17. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

