Caprock Group LLC Invests $3.28 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of MTUM stock opened at $255.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.83. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $171.51 and a 52 week high of $262.10.
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
