Caprock Group LLC Invests $3.28 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $255.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average of $250.83. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $171.51 and a 52 week high of $262.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.