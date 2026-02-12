Caprock Group LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $296.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $358.75 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $367.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.86 and a 200-day moving average of $287.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 88.92% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.