Caprock Group LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Marriott International News
Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated bullish views (Jefferies to $415 buy; Goldman to $398 buy; Wells Fargo to $403 overweight; BMO and others also lifted targets), signaling analyst confidence in upside from international and luxury demand. These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Marriott International Following Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped expectations ($6.69B vs. ~$6.67B) and RevPAR rose globally (notably +6.1% international), and management gave FY‑2026 EPS guidance (11.32–11.57) and Q1 guidance (2.50–2.55) that underpin growth expectations. Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option buying (tens of thousands of calls) suggests short‑term bullish positioning by traders/speculators. Marriott International Stock Is Jumping Today: What’s Happening?
- Positive Sentiment: Management says it is “actively investing” in AI and progressing a systems migration — a potential medium‑term efficiency and loyalty‑program enhancement that could boost margins and returns on scale. Marriott ‘actively investing’ in AI, reports progress on system migration
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/marketing initiatives (e.g., The Ritz‑Carlton x Kilometre Paris collection) support high‑end positioning but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. The Ritz-Carlton x Kilometre Paris: Iconic Destinations, Reimagined in Handcrafted Travel Pieces
- Negative Sentiment: EPS slightly missed (adj. $2.58 vs. ~$2.61 consensus) and the company reported unusual accounting effects (negative ROE) — small misses can pressure sentiment despite the revenue beat. Marriott Q4 earnings / call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Marriott disclosed a $23M loss tied to ending the Sonder arrangement, plus flagged contract/dispute risks tied to its asset‑light model — these items add near‑term costs and legal/growth uncertainty. Marriott said it lost $23 million in letting go of Sonder
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. business‑travel softness and a government shutdown impact were cited as headwinds; management sees uneven U.S. room‑revenue growth, which could cap near‑term domestic recovery. Marriott forecasts weak room revenue growth on sluggish US budget travel demand
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR
Marriott International Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $358.75 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $367.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.86 and a 200-day moving average of $287.20.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 88.92% and a net margin of 9.93%.Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International
In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.
The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott International
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.