TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price objective on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.86.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $228.56 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.