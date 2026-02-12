Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 60,706 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,757.53. This represents a 53.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,073.70. The trade was a 63.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.73. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

