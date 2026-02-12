BIP Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Taiwan export data suggests stronger-than-expected shipments tied to AI chips, which can imply upside for NVDA demand and order visibility. Taiwan Export Data Signals Potential Upside for Nvidia (NVDA)
- Positive Sentiment: A senior House Democrat signaled openness to allowing sales of older H200 “Hopper” chips to China, reducing a key political overhang and improving potential addressable export flows for NVDA. Top Democrat on US House China committee open to Nvidia H200 sales
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity is supporting the tape — recent target lifts and a UBS buy reaffirmation boosted sentiment and buying interest in NVDA. Nvidia stock bucks market trend after analysts lift target
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC commentary and U.S. policy moves easing tariff risk imply capacity expansion and steadier supply for NVDA’s chip manufacturing run-rate. That supports investor conviction around multi-year AI capex. TSMC CEO good news for Nvidia investors
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows are mixed but notable: Fisher Asset increased its NVDA stake (buy-side support), which can underpin near-term demand. Fisher Asset Management boosts Nvidia stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term thematic pieces (quantum exposure, software interoperability) reinforce NVDA’s strategic positioning but are not immediate catalysts. Quantum Hype vs. Profits (NVDA/MSFT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary from CEO Jensen Huang and broader AI capex narratives keep conviction high, but they don’t replace near-term earnings/guidance as the market driver. Jensen Huang warning on software sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. licensing guardrails remain a constraint: strict licensing terms for H200 China exports could limit NVDA’s addressable market in China and add compliance costs. Nvidia must comply with strict U.S. licensing terms for H200 China exports
- Negative Sentiment: Commerce Secretary comments and Reuters coverage stress that NVDA “must live with” export guardrails — a reminder regulatory risk remains and could pressure margins or sales in the region. Nvidia must live with guardrails around AI chip sales
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is rising: Broadcom is positioning strongly in AI silicon and Cisco unveiled a networking chip targeting the same data-center market — these moves are chips-on-chips competition that can cap NVDA’s pricing/power in some segments. Nvidia and Broadcom’s AI Chips Head-to-Head
- Negative Sentiment: Some institutional trimming occurred (Morningstar cut its NVDA stake), a reminder that profit-taking and rotation into other AI infrastructure names is ongoing. Morningstar slashes Nvidia stake
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.