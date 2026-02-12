BIP Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,869 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. President Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Arete Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.