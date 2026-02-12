Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 5,577 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $37,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $190.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

