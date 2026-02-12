iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,408 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,329,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,909,000 after buying an additional 1,796,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,494,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,104,000 after acquiring an additional 727,070 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after buying an additional 18,631,536 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,297,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,634,000 after acquiring an additional 254,658 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,101,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after buying an additional 50,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.66 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3347 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.