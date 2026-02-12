Keith Goldan Sells 3,410 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Goldan sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $71,712.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,221.87. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,899,000 after buying an additional 1,091,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 967,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 831,067 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,432,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 800,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 774,040 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNDX
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.
The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.