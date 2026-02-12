Keith Goldan Sells 3,410 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith Goldan sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $71,712.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 140,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,221.87. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,230,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,899,000 after buying an additional 1,091,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,838,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after acquiring an additional 967,873 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,665,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 831,067 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,432,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 800,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 2,372,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after purchasing an additional 774,040 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company focuses on small-molecule inhibitors that target key epigenetic and protein interaction pathways. Syndax’s research platform aims to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapies and address high unmet medical needs in oncology.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, entinostat, is a selective class I histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications.

