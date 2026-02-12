David Bass Acquires 2,980 Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,940.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 1,042,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,426.28. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The business had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.24.

Varonis Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insider purchases by senior insiders and directors signal confidence from management — EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares and directors Avrohom J. Kess and John J. Gavin Jr. made sizable buys in early February. These filings often support near‑term sentiment.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted favorably to Varonis's Q4 results and investor call (revenue and EPS beat), driving upgraded commentary and a notable intraday rally earlier in the week — this helped restore buying interest.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue beat and EPS beat, with FY26 guidance that still implies a bumpy near‑term transition to recurring SaaS revenue. Analysts are asking detailed questions about churn and conversion — useful for modeling but not an immediate binary catalyst.

Q4 results: revenue beat and EPS beat, with FY26 guidance that still implies a bumpy near‑term transition to recurring SaaS revenue. Analysts are asking detailed questions about churn and conversion — useful for modeling but not an immediate binary catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Street positioning: most analysts still rate VRNS a buy or overweight despite trimmed price targets; institutional ownership remains high — this can amplify moves but also limits volatility if holders are long‑term. MarketBeat Profile

Negative Sentiment: A cluster of plaintiff law firms (Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Bronstein, Bragar and others) have issued notices and filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff applicants in a securities class action alleging Varonis misled investors about converting on‑prem customers to SaaS. The litigation and March 9 lead‑plaintiff deadline introduce potential settlement costs, distraction and share‑price pressure.

A cluster of plaintiff law firms (Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Bronstein, Bragar and others) have issued notices and filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff applicants in a securities class action alleging Varonis misled investors about converting on‑prem customers to SaaS. The litigation and March 9 lead‑plaintiff deadline introduce potential settlement costs, distraction and share‑price pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional law‑firm notices and class‑action solicitations (Levi & Korsinsky, Gross Law, Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) reinforce litigation risk and may keep downward pressure on sentiment until legal exposure is clarified. Levi & Korsinsky Notice

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Featured Articles

