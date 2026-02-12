EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.7727.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on EQT from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on EQT from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT Trading Up 2.8%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 46,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in EQT by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in EQT by 38.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $56.95 on Thursday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.