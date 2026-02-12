EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.7727.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on EQT from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on EQT from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
EQT Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of EQT opened at $56.95 on Thursday. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.
About EQT
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.
In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EQT
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.