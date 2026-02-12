Sunil Gupta Sells 1,401 Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $65,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,406.85. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sunil Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Sunil Gupta sold 1,272 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $58,473.84.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $98,817.44.

On Thursday, January 29th, Sunil Gupta sold 1,698 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $78,957.00.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 123.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $68.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.51%.

Key Power Integrations News

Here are the key news stories impacting Power Integrations this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~14.8% in January to ~4.38M shares (about 8% of the float), lowering one layer of bearish pressure and reducing the potential for a short squeeze unwind. Short Interest Report

Short interest fell ~14.8% in January to ~4.38M shares (about 8% of the float), lowering one layer of bearish pressure and reducing the potential for a short squeeze unwind. Positive Sentiment: Power Integrations raised its quarterly dividend to $0.215 (annualized $0.86, ~1.9% yield), which supports income-minded investors and can help defend the share price. Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations raised its quarterly dividend to $0.215 (annualized $0.86, ~1.9% yield), which supports income-minded investors and can help defend the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 5) beat EPS expectations ($0.23 vs. $0.19) but revenue was roughly flat/down (≈$103.2M, -1.9% YoY). The beat is mildly supportive, but guidance/ongoing demand trends will matter more. Earnings Summary

Recent quarterly results (Feb. 5) beat EPS expectations ($0.23 vs. $0.19) but revenue was roughly flat/down (≈$103.2M, -1.9% YoY). The beat is mildly supportive, but guidance/ongoing demand trends will matter more. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — Benchmark and Susquehanna have positive views/targets (around $53–$55), while others have cut or maintain sell ratings; consensus remains a Hold with a ~$61 target, so analyst signals are not uniformly bullish. Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage is mixed — Benchmark and Susquehanna have positive views/targets (around $53–$55), while others have cut or maintain sell ratings; consensus remains a Hold with a ~$61 target, so analyst signals are not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jennifer Lloyd sold 3,322 shares on Feb. 9 at ~$46.57 (~$154.7K), trimming her stake by ~4.2% — a sizeable insider sale that can weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing — CEO Sale

CEO Jennifer Lloyd sold 3,322 shares on Feb. 9 at ~$46.57 (~$154.7K), trimming her stake by ~4.2% — a sizeable insider sale that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares on Feb. 10 (~$47.20 avg, ~$235.8K), a modest trim that adds to insider selling pressure. SEC Filing — Director Sale

Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares on Feb. 10 (~$47.20 avg, ~$235.8K), a modest trim that adds to insider selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: VP Sunil Gupta executed multiple small sales (1,401 shares on Feb. 9 and 1,272 shares on Feb. 10 at ~ $46–$46.6), further contributing to recent insider disposals; multiple insiders selling in a short window can amplify investor caution. SEC Filing — VP Sales

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,573,000 after purchasing an additional 409,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,880,000 after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Power Integrations by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,926,000 after buying an additional 595,404 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Featured Articles

