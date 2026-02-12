Sunil Gupta Sells 1,272 Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $58,473.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 96,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,010.01. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sunil Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Sunil Gupta sold 1,401 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $65,244.57.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $98,817.44.

On Thursday, January 29th, Sunil Gupta sold 1,698 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $78,957.00.

Power Integrations Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ POWI opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.51%.

Power Integrations News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Power Integrations this week:

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~14.8% in January to ~4.38M shares (about 8% of the float), lowering one layer of bearish pressure and reducing the potential for a short squeeze unwind. Short Interest Report

Short interest fell ~14.8% in January to ~4.38M shares (about 8% of the float), lowering one layer of bearish pressure and reducing the potential for a short squeeze unwind. Positive Sentiment: Power Integrations raised its quarterly dividend to $0.215 (annualized $0.86, ~1.9% yield), which supports income-minded investors and can help defend the share price. Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations raised its quarterly dividend to $0.215 (annualized $0.86, ~1.9% yield), which supports income-minded investors and can help defend the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 5) beat EPS expectations ($0.23 vs. $0.19) but revenue was roughly flat/down (≈$103.2M, -1.9% YoY). The beat is mildly supportive, but guidance/ongoing demand trends will matter more. Earnings Summary

Recent quarterly results (Feb. 5) beat EPS expectations ($0.23 vs. $0.19) but revenue was roughly flat/down (≈$103.2M, -1.9% YoY). The beat is mildly supportive, but guidance/ongoing demand trends will matter more. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — Benchmark and Susquehanna have positive views/targets (around $53–$55), while others have cut or maintain sell ratings; consensus remains a Hold with a ~$61 target, so analyst signals are not uniformly bullish. Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage is mixed — Benchmark and Susquehanna have positive views/targets (around $53–$55), while others have cut or maintain sell ratings; consensus remains a Hold with a ~$61 target, so analyst signals are not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jennifer Lloyd sold 3,322 shares on Feb. 9 at ~$46.57 (~$154.7K), trimming her stake by ~4.2% — a sizeable insider sale that can weigh on sentiment. SEC Filing — CEO Sale

CEO Jennifer Lloyd sold 3,322 shares on Feb. 9 at ~$46.57 (~$154.7K), trimming her stake by ~4.2% — a sizeable insider sale that can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares on Feb. 10 (~$47.20 avg, ~$235.8K), a modest trim that adds to insider selling pressure. SEC Filing — Director Sale

Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares on Feb. 10 (~$47.20 avg, ~$235.8K), a modest trim that adds to insider selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: VP Sunil Gupta executed multiple small sales (1,401 shares on Feb. 9 and 1,272 shares on Feb. 10 at ~ $46–$46.6), further contributing to recent insider disposals; multiple insiders selling in a short window can amplify investor caution. SEC Filing — VP Sales

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

