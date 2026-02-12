Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,351,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $80,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 222,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 292,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 639,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,345,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,544,000 after buying an additional 133,977 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $213.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $69.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.