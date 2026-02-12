Jennifer Lloyd Sells 3,322 Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $154,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,616.99. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 220.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 260,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 307,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 268,875 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~14.8% in January to ~4.38M shares (about 8% of the float), lowering one layer of bearish pressure and reducing the potential for a short squeeze unwind.

Positive Sentiment: Power Integrations raised its quarterly dividend to $0.215 (annualized $0.86, ~1.9% yield), which supports income-minded investors and can help defend the share price.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Feb. 5) beat EPS expectations ($0.23 vs. $0.19) but revenue was roughly flat/down (≈$103.2M, -1.9% YoY). The beat is mildly supportive, but guidance/ongoing demand trends will matter more.

Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — Benchmark and Susquehanna have positive views/targets (around $53–$55), while others have cut or maintain sell ratings; consensus remains a Hold with a ~$61 target, so analyst signals are not uniformly bullish.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Jennifer Lloyd sold 3,322 shares on Feb. 9 at ~$46.57 (~$154.7K), trimming her stake by ~4.2% — a sizeable insider sale that can weigh on sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,995 shares on Feb. 10 (~$47.20 avg, ~$235.8K), a modest trim that adds to insider selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: VP Sunil Gupta executed multiple small sales (1,401 shares on Feb. 9 and 1,272 shares on Feb. 10 at ~ $46–$46.6), further contributing to recent insider disposals; multiple insiders selling in a short window can amplify investor caution.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

