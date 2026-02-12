Robert Perna Sells 3,166 Shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Perna sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $85,766.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,319.60. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $27.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Knowles to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knowles from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Knowles in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Knowles by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Knowles by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Knowles

Here are the key news stories impacting Knowles this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and constructive guidance: Knowles reported Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% YoY and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals supporting the rally. MarketBeat KN profile

Q4 results beat and constructive guidance: Knowles reported Q4 EPS $0.36 vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue $162.2M vs. $156.2M, with revenue up ~13.8% YoY and Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.220–$0.260 — fundamentals supporting the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautious: recent compilation shows an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” limiting upward momentum despite the beat. AmericanBankingNews: brokerages

Brokerage consensus remains cautious: recent compilation shows an average analyst recommendation of “Hold,” limiting upward momentum despite the beat. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning mixed: several funds have recently added to or established positions (RBC, UBS, Jane Street noted), which supports liquidity but doesn’t indicate clear directional conviction. MarketBeat: institutional activity

Institutional positioning mixed: several funds have recently added to or established positions (RBC, UBS, Jane Street noted), which supports liquidity but doesn’t indicate clear directional conviction. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling over Feb. 9–10: multiple senior executives sold roughly 41,000 shares (COO Daniel Giesecke ~15,885; VP Air Bastarrica 12,000; SVP Raymond Cabrera 10,000; SVP Robert Perna 3,166) for ~ $1.1M aggregate proceeds — concentrated executive sales can weigh on sentiment even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Bastarrica SEC Cabrera SEC Giesecke SEC Perna SEC

Significant insider selling over Feb. 9–10: multiple senior executives sold roughly 41,000 shares (COO Daniel Giesecke ~15,885; VP Air Bastarrica 12,000; SVP Raymond Cabrera 10,000; SVP Robert Perna 3,166) for ~ $1.1M aggregate proceeds — concentrated executive sales can weigh on sentiment even if for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Growth-risk disclosure for new energy push: TipRanks flagged execution and customer-concentration risks related to Knowles’ 2025 expansion into energy markets — potential headwinds if execution stalls or customer mix is narrow. TipRanks: expansion risks

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

