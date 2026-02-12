Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $61.88 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $61,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.14.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

