CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $341.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.83. The company has a market cap of $581.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

