John Gavin, Jr. Buys 5,000 Shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) Director John Gavin, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 273,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,431.64. This represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $173.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 843.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 82,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. B. Riley Securities reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.24.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insider purchases by senior insiders and directors signal confidence from management — EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares and directors Avrohom J. Kess and John J. Gavin Jr. made sizable buys in early February. These filings often support near‑term sentiment. Insider Buys

Multiple insider purchases by senior insiders and directors signal confidence from management — EVP David Bass bought 2,980 shares and directors Avrohom J. Kess and John J. Gavin Jr. made sizable buys in early February. These filings often support near‑term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts reacted favorably to Varonis’s Q4 results and investor call (revenue and EPS beat), driving upgraded commentary and a notable intraday rally earlier in the week — this helped restore buying interest. Varonis Jumps on Upbeat Ratings

Analysts reacted favorably to Varonis’s Q4 results and investor call (revenue and EPS beat), driving upgraded commentary and a notable intraday rally earlier in the week — this helped restore buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue beat and EPS beat, with FY26 guidance that still implies a bumpy near‑term transition to recurring SaaS revenue. Analysts are asking detailed questions about churn and conversion — useful for modeling but not an immediate binary catalyst. Analyst Questions From Q4 Call

Q4 results: revenue beat and EPS beat, with FY26 guidance that still implies a bumpy near‑term transition to recurring SaaS revenue. Analysts are asking detailed questions about churn and conversion — useful for modeling but not an immediate binary catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Street positioning: most analysts still rate VRNS a buy or overweight despite trimmed price targets; institutional ownership remains high — this can amplify moves but also limits volatility if holders are long‑term. MarketBeat Profile

Street positioning: most analysts still rate VRNS a buy or overweight despite trimmed price targets; institutional ownership remains high — this can amplify moves but also limits volatility if holders are long‑term. Negative Sentiment: A cluster of plaintiff law firms (Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Bronstein, Bragar and others) have issued notices and filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff applicants in a securities class action alleging Varonis misled investors about converting on‑prem customers to SaaS. The litigation and March 9 lead‑plaintiff deadline introduce potential settlement costs, distraction and share‑price pressure. Hagens Berman Investor Alert

A cluster of plaintiff law firms (Hagens Berman, Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Rosen, Bronstein, Bragar and others) have issued notices and filed or solicited lead‑plaintiff applicants in a securities class action alleging Varonis misled investors about converting on‑prem customers to SaaS. The litigation and March 9 lead‑plaintiff deadline introduce potential settlement costs, distraction and share‑price pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple additional law‑firm notices and class‑action solicitations (Levi & Korsinsky, Gross Law, Rosen, Kessler Topaz, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) reinforce litigation risk and may keep downward pressure on sentiment until legal exposure is clarified. Levi & Korsinsky Notice

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

