CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $107.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 61,872.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,974,971 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $107,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $58.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

