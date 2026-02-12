Anelise Angelino Sacks Buys 2,000 Shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) Director Anelise Angelino Sacks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ralliant Trading Down 0.6%
NYSE RAL opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.
Ralliant Announces Dividend
Trending Headlines about Ralliant
Here are the key news stories impacting Ralliant this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company insiders (directors and an SVP) bought shares this week, signaling management confidence and providing a support signal for some investors. Insider Buying Alert
- Positive Sentiment: Vertical Research upgraded RAL (reported by media), which can attract buyers and help stabilize demand. Vertical Research Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Ralliant will present at Citi and Barclays investor conferences Feb. 17–18 — management may use these forums to clarify impairment drivers and outlook (could reduce uncertainty if handled well). Investor Conference Notice
- Neutral Sentiment: Some sell‑side firms trimmed price targets (Barclays, Citi, Oppenheimer et al.) — mixed analyst adjustments leave consensus still above current levels but reduce near‑term enthusiasm. Analyst Target Moves
- Negative Sentiment: Ralliant disclosed a $1.4B non‑cash goodwill impairment in its Test & Measurement segment and trimmed FY‑2026 guidance — a material accounting charge that directly pressured the stock and prompted analyst downgrades. Impairment / Guidance Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Kaplan Fox, Kirby McInerney, Bragar Eagel & Squire, etc.) have opened investigations into the timing and disclosure around the impairment and dividend — this raises litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Levi & Korsinsky Alert
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~58.7% in January (~3.75M shares, ~3.3% of float), increasing bearish positioning that can amplify downside and intraday volatility.
- Negative Sentiment: Independent downgrades (e.g., Zacks strong‑sell, Weiss Ratings cut) add selling pressure and can limit buyers until uncertainty eases. Zacks
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ralliant by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAL
About Ralliant
Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.
The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ralliant
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.