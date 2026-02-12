Anelise Angelino Sacks Buys 2,000 Shares of Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Stock

Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) Director Anelise Angelino Sacks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,873.75. This represents a 58.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE RAL opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Insider Buying Alert

Vertical Research Upgrade

Investor Conference Notice

Analyst Target Moves

Impairment / Guidance Notice

Levi & Korsinsky Alert

Multiple law firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Kessler Topaz, Kaplan Fox, Kirby McInerney, Bragar Eagel & Squire, etc.) have opened investigations into the timing and disclosure around the impairment and dividend — this raises litigation, regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~58.7% in January (~3.75M shares, ~3.3% of float), increasing bearish positioning that can amplify downside and intraday volatility.

Zacks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ralliant by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

