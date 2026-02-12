Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes $1.39 Million Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.3% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2,649.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 842,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,482,000 after acquiring an additional 237,180 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2,395.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 119,710 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $126.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.16. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,787,621.64. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

