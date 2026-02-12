Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $84.03 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,558 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $84,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 4.2%

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $126.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.16. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $164.22.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

